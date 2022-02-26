Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BKH opened at $69.89 on Friday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Black Hills by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

