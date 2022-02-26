Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

BLKB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,195.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

