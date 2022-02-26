Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.
BLKB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.
Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $62.02 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,195.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,769 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,851,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 54,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
