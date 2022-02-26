BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BL stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 0.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.15 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.60.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,678. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

