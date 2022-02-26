BlackRock Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.20% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

IMOS stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

