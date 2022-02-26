BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,545,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.38.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

