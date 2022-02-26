BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 111,776 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,801,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 502,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 271,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

