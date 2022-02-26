BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,362 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.34% of PCTEL worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PCTEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 378,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 99,450 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCTEL by 1,639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 346,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

PCTI opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. PCTEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $8.07.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 2.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PCTEL in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

