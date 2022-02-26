BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Liquidia worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LQDA shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

