BlackRock Inc. Sells 11,931 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.80 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $144.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

