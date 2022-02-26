BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

BlackRock TCP Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years. BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.2%.

TCPC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $13.71. 150,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 636.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

