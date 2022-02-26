BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives $14.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of research firms have commented on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 96,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

TCPC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. 150,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

