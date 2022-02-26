Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.18%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

