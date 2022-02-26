Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.040-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.50 million-$346.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.40 million.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 399,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. Blucora has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $947.51 million, a P/E ratio of 139.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 983.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Blucora by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

