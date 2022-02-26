Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo acquired 19,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,659 shares of company stock worth $1,695,148 in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 46,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,418. The company has a market capitalization of $604.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

