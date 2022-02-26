BMO Capital Markets Trims Stantec (TSE:STN) Target Price to C$78.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STN. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.77.

Stantec stock opened at C$63.82 on Friday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$48.83 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

In other Stantec news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.17, for a total value of C$355,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,445,178.02. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,902,640. Insiders have sold a total of 45,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,328 over the last ninety days.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

