BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $13.81 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,767 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $13,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

