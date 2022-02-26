BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 131,154 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,154 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $13,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $123.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

About Boston Properties (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.