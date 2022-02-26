BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 167,517 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 167,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Kimco Realty worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

NYSE:KIM opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

