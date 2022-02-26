BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 355,996 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,137,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,996 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,038 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 101.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,734,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,908,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.81.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

