Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 886.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 886.25 ($12.05).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bodycote from GBX 935 ($12.72) to GBX 835 ($11.36) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.46) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.88) to GBX 770 ($10.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 741.50 ($10.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 819.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 860.23. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 700.50 ($9.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

