Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$42.75

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLX. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.23.

TSE BLX opened at C$35.71 on Thursday. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$45.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

