BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.20

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.20 and last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 23524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

