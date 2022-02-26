Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.57 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brady will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

