Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CME. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.15.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $6,680,919 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

