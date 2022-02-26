Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 293.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.36.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

