Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $152.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

