Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.03

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 409214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRZE. William Blair began coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze Inc will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

