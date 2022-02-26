Bren D. Higgins Sells 1,418 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $357.65 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

