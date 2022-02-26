Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 217,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,608. The stock has a market cap of $304.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brightcove by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 157,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 117,277 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 89,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.