Brokerages Anticipate ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Brokerages expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). ContraFect reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContraFect.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ContraFect by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ContraFect by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

