Brokerages Anticipate GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). GAN reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GAN.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

GAN stock opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. GAN has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $29.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in GAN by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in GAN during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GAN by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

