Brokerages Anticipate Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$3.01 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) will post ($3.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.46) and the lowest is ($3.33). Mirati Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.12) to ($9.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($13.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.27) to ($11.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mirati Therapeutics.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.27.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $88.54. 902,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,541. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $81.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

