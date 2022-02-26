Brokerages Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRCH shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $237,925. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,941. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

About Porch Group (Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.