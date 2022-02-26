Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) to post sales of $630.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.99 million and the highest is $645.58 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,528,000 after purchasing an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.89. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

