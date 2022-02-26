Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

