Brokerages Expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&T Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. S&T Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&T Bancorp.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

STBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ:STBA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,137. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

