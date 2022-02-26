Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target at $14.17

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Raymond James cut their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 829,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after buying an additional 391,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 4,528.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

