Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) PT at $179.07

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,019. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.41 and its 200 day moving average is $164.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

