Brokerages Set Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target at $24.17

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

ENFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Shares of ENFN opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $5,235,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,969,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.