Brokerages Set Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target at $24.17

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.
ENFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
Shares of ENFN opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.59.
About Enfusion (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.