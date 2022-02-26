Brokerages Set Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Target Price at €16.39

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.39 ($18.62).

ENGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ENGI opened at €14.42 ($16.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.75. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.23).

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.