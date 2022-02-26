Brokerages Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) PT at $154.70

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,726 shares of company stock valued at $12,174,130 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,218,000 after buying an additional 2,085,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $128.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,245. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.