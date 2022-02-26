Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Target Price at $7.45

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SECYF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

