Brokers Issue Forecasts for Worley Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WYGPY)

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Worley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worley’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WYGPY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Worley has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

