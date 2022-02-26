Brokers Offer Predictions for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.76. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TPX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

TPX stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.