Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stake Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $67.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

