BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.85

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.85 and last traded at $67.79, with a volume of 2005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC increased their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 223.71% and a net margin of 11.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of BRP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

