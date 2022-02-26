Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of BMBL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.91.

About Bumble (Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

