Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.61.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.
About Bumble (Get Rating)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
