Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.01

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 2983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 16.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

