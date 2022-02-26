Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $292.00 at Cowen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $327.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.67.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

NYSE BURL opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.20. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.