Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $292.00 at Cowen

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $327.00 to $292.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.67.

NYSE BURL opened at $225.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.20. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.