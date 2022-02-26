Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $26.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 million, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,055,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,766,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

